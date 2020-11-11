BOE’s Tenreyro: Important to engage with the review of negative rates

“We will be in a world of low-interest rates for a long time, important to engage with the review of negative rates,” the Bank of England (BOE) policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said in an interview with the Yorkshire Post on Wednesday.

Further comments

"The positive evidence related to negative interest rate policy comes from Europe, where it has worked fairly well.”

"It led to lower lending rates and increases in lending; and banks' profitability actually increased."

Market reaction

GBP/USD saw a quick 20-pips jump on the above comments, now looking to regain 1.3300, the highest level in nine weeks.