BOE’s Saunders: A rise of 0.25% in bank rate would be quite small

BOE’s Saunders: A rise of 0.25% in bank rate would be quite smallBy Dhwani Mehta
The Bank of England (BOE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Saunders crossed the wires last hour, making a scheduled speech at Park Plaza Cardiff, in Wales.
Key Headlines:
Monetary policy implications of a bump Brexit not automatic, could in theory go either way
CPI likely to rise to 3% in coming months
Preferable to have the space to move gradually on rates
If we get behind the curve we lose that space
Does not a modest rise in rates to have a disproportionate effect on spending
GDP likely to be revised up
BOE not indifferent to GBP depreciation
A rise of 0.25% in bank rate would be quite small
Unwinding of QE would not be first means of tightening policy
No sign of UK productivity improvement yet
No definite FX level for pound that would trigger concern
We must take the exchange rate as it is
Part of recent pound fall is perception of better EU growth
