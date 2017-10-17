BOE’s Ramsden: No QE reduction until bank rate at higher level

BOE’s Ramsden: No QE reduction until bank rate at higher levelBy Dhwani Mehta
Additional headlines crossing the wires from the BOE MPC member Ramsden, as he testifies before the TSC:
Sees real risk that Brexit uncertainty means business investment could turn out weaker than in BOE central forecast
Business investment growth might not compensate for sluggish consumption growth over the forecast
Resilience of consumers may surprise BOE again over forecast horizon as squeeze in real incomes eases
Measures of domestically generated inflation are consistent with there still being some slack in the economy
Measures of domestically generated inflation generally remain a little below levels consistent with the 2% target
No sign of second round effects onto wages from higher recent inflation
Inflation expectations appear well anchored, despite the sharp rise in headline inflation
When time to unwind QE, it will be a priority to ensure it's done to ensure gilt market continues to function smoothly
No QE reduction until bank rate at higher level
