"I am still inclined to believe that a significant monetary policy response will be required in November," Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"I will see when we get to November how events have evolved in the meantime."
"Employment has stagnated and is now showing tentative signs of falling."
"This will help to cool the labour market and contain some of the domestically-driven inflationary pressures."
"The sustained and reassuring downward trend in market inflation expectations that emerged from early April appears to have come to an end."
"Impact of government relief for the corporate sector on consumer prices is more difficult to assess."
"Fiscal announcements will, on balance, provide a further stimulus to demand relative to supply over the medium-term, monetary policy-relevant horizon."
"This will add to the inflationary pressure coming from the energy price guarantee."
"Volatile market dynamics that followed the announcement of the growth plan underline the need to bolster the credibility of the wider institutional framework."
Market reaction
The GBP/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these remarks and was last seen rising 1% on the day at 1.1075.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 0.9700 after US PPI data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively narrow range at around 0.9700 on Wednesday. The US data showed that the annual PPI edged lower to 8.5% in September, compared to the market expectation of 8.4%, and helped the dollar stay resilient ahead of FOMC Minutes.
GBP/USD retreates from daily highs, holds above 1.1000
GBP/USD has erased a portion of its daily gains in the early American session after the annual September US PPI data came in slightly higher than the market expectation. Nevertheless, the pair holds in positive territory above 1.1000 on hopes of changes to the UK mini-budget.
Gold consolidates gains near $1,670 ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold continues to fluctuate near $1,670 in the second half of the day on Wednesday as investors await the FOMC Minutes. After the mixed PPI data from the US, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the daily range slightly below 4%, allowing XAU/USD to stay neutral.
How will CPI affect the crypto markets?
Bitcoin price could see a minor run-up to retest the recent broken, bearish setup. This development is likely to influence Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to do the same. Regardless, investors need to stay focussed on the mid-term outlook, which is still pessimistic.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Forecast: PPI, CPI and then earnings to set the direction
Stocks were attempting to get their rally on during the first half of Tuesday's session. Things were looking solid for a short-term bottom until the Bank of England once again issued a confusing communique. Equities all turned and exited stage left, closing lower for the day.