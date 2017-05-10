BoE’s McCafferty: No need for QE reversal until bank rate has been increased "several times"By Eren Sengezer
BoE policymaker Ian McCafferty is crossing the wires, saying that the recent shift in market expectations for a BOE rate rise to late 2017 had reduced the risk of "an unpleasant surprise," as per Reuters reports.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- Markets had previously misread BOE as having its hands tied until Britain left the EU
- Some signs that global economy is starting to normalise again after 2008 financial crisis
- Monetary policy can do little to offset likely weaker real income growth as Britain leaves the EU
- MPC will continue to pay close attention to changes in economic sentiment caused by Brexit uncertainty
- No need to consider starting to reverse QE until bank rate has been increased "several times"
- Does not expect QE reversal to become much of an issue before his term expires at end of Aug 2018
- QE reversal unlikely to be mirror image of purchases, or identical to higher bank rate
