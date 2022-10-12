The UK's Times reports that the Bank of England's Huw Pill predicts a big rate rise next month.
The Phill is the Bank of England’s chief economist and he says that the Old Lady needs to bolster credibility in the UK’s frameworks for policymaking and reiterated that he expects a “significant” interest rate rise will be needed next month.
The article goes on to say that he said, ''the volatile market dynamics that followed the announcement of the [chancellor’s] growth plan underline the need to bolster the credibility of the wider institutional framework.”
Pill said that he is currently in favour of a big rate rise in November.
''Given the uncertain world and volatile markets we face, November can seem a long time away. At present, I am still inclined to believe that a significant monetary policy response will be required to the significant macro and market news of the past few weeks.”
The tight labour market is a “mixed blessing”, Pill said, adding: “Employment has stagnated and is now showing tentative signs of falling. This will help to cool the labour market and contain some of the domestically-driven inflationary pressures that historically have threatened to become more persistent.”
Meanwhile, the UK's 20- and 30-year yields hit 20-year high above 5% the Old Lady's governor, following Andrew Bailey's comments. The government borrowing costs surged again when Bailey told pension funds they had three days to fix liquidity problems before the bank ends emergency bond-buying that has provided support. GBP/USD has been whipsawed mid-week, travelling between a low of 1.0923 and 1.1133.
GBP/USD M15 chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD braces for key inflation numbers below 0.6300 amid sluggish markets
AUD/USD licks its wounds at the multi-month low, staying mostly unchanged around 0.6280 during Thursday’s Asian session. The risk barometer pair portrays the inactive markets ahead of inflation data from Australia and the US.
EUR/USD displays a rangebound structure around 0.9700 ahead of US Inflation
The EUR/USD is displaying a lackluster performance in the early Tokyo session as investors are laser-focused on the US CPI data. The asset is oscillating around 0.9700 after a rebound from 0.9670 amid a conflicting risk-profile structure.
Gold establishes above $1,670 despite mix risk profile, US Inflation eyed
Gold price has shifted its business above $1,670.00 despite the mixed responses from the risk profile. The majority of the assets are displaying a lackluster performance while the precious metal seems in a better position after a rebound from around $1,660.00.
Chainlink: Close to the bottom but not quite yet
Chainlink's price has lost 25% of its market value since August. LINK has produced several lower highs on the Relative Strength Index after a considerable uptick in bearish volume. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $7.54.
US CPI Preview: Monthly core inflation is the figure to watch Premium
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the CPI figures on Thursday, October 13. Although the Fed uses the PCE Price Index data as its preferred gauge of inflation, market participants are likely to react more significantly to the CPI data simply because it's published two weeks before the PCE.