The UK's Times reports that the Bank of England's Huw Pill predicts a big rate rise next month.

The Phill is the Bank of England’s chief economist and he says that the Old Lady needs to bolster credibility in the UK’s frameworks for policymaking and reiterated that he expects a “significant” interest rate rise will be needed next month.

The article goes on to say that he said, ''the volatile market dynamics that followed the announcement of the [chancellor’s] growth plan underline the need to bolster the credibility of the wider institutional framework.”

Pill said that he is currently in favour of a big rate rise in November.

''Given the uncertain world and volatile markets we face, November can seem a long time away. At present, I am still inclined to believe that a significant monetary policy response will be required to the significant macro and market news of the past few weeks.”

The tight labour market is a “mixed blessing”, Pill said, adding: “Employment has stagnated and is now showing tentative signs of falling. This will help to cool the labour market and contain some of the domestically-driven inflationary pressures that historically have threatened to become more persistent.”

Meanwhile, the UK's 20- and 30-year yields hit 20-year high above 5% the Old Lady's governor, following Andrew Bailey's comments. The government borrowing costs surged again when Bailey told pension funds they had three days to fix liquidity problems before the bank ends emergency bond-buying that has provided support. GBP/USD has been whipsawed mid-week, travelling between a low of 1.0923 and 1.1133.

GBP/USD M15 chart