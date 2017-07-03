BoE's Hogg takes full responsibility for oversight on declaring family connections

BoE's Hogg takes full responsibility for oversight on declaring family connectionsBy Haresh Menghani
The Bank of England Deputy Governor Charlotte Hogg was quoted saying that she takes full responsibility for oversight on declaring family connections.
Important headlines:
• did not formally declare brother's role at Barclays to BOE before appearing at TSC
• takes full responsibility for oversight
• does not anticipate actual or potential conflict of interest will arise in the future
• will invite MPC, FPC and PRC to judge whether further steps are needed to manage potential conflict of interest
