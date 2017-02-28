BOE’s Hogg: Forward guidance needs to cover QE exit statements

BOE’s Hogg: Forward guidance needs to cover QE exit statementsBy Dhwani Mehta
BOE MPC Newest board member Hogg is on the wires now, via Reuters, speaking at her appointment hearing with the Treasury Select Committee.
In mid-Feb the Times tipped her as a potential replacement for Carney when his term ends in 2019.
Key Headlines:
I would have no tolerance for a less than credible path back to target, from either above or below target
There may be upside risks to business investment as new trading arrangements with EU become clearer
Household and market based inflation measures are more elevated than usual for the near term
Group think isn't alive and well at the BOE
There are risks of sudden changes in consumption
Would look at commercial real estate if the BOE needed more macroprudential tools in the future
Ready to challenge the governor publicly
When BOE reduces size of asset purchase facility, balance sheet is unlikely to return to pre-crisis level
Has disagreed previously with Carney as COO over staff issues and organisation
Forward guidance needs to cover things like BOE statements on how to exit QE
Low rates are a global phenomenon
Structural elements to low interest rates