BoE's Hauser: Central banks cannot provide help on scale of 2020 for every liquidity crisis

Andrew Hauser, the Bank of England's executive director for markets, argued on Thursday that central banks should consider acting as a "market maker of last resort," as reported by Reuters.

"Central banks cannot provide help on the scale of 2020 for every liquidity crisis," Hauser added and said that new central bank tools are needed to deal with problems from non-banks.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair showed no reaction to these comments and was last seen trading virtually unchanged on the day at 1.3602.