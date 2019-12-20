BoE's Haskel: Current data justifies looser monetary policy

Current data justified a looser monetary policy and cutting interest rates now would be insurance against rates getting stuck near zero in the future, argued Bank of England policymaker Jonathan Haskel while explaining why he voted for a rate cut at the BoE's last meeting.
"The effect of unconventional policies such as QE is much more uncertain than for traditional tools," Haskel added. "Downside risks linger over BoE forecasts, Brexit uncertainties may become entrenched and the world economy could weaken."
The GBP/USD pair retreated slightly from session highs after these comments and was last seen trading at 1.3040, adding 0.25% on the day.
Regarding a possible change in his policy outlook, "a slow and gradual rise in the bank rate may be needed if the path to post-Brexit EU trade agreement is smoother than expected," Haskel said.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at fresh weekly lows ahead of US data
EUR/USD is looking heavy ahead of the key US data release. The spot will likely suffer a deeper drop if the US data blows past expectations. Upbeat personal spending and Core PCE will validate the Fed's recent decision to pause rate cuts and send the dollar higher.
GBP/USD: Recovery stalls below 1.3050 amid upbeat UK GDP, ahead of Brexit vote
The GBP/USD pair extends its recovery and tests the 1.3050 level after the UK Q3 Final GDP data bettered expectations, with +0.4% QoQ. Focus remains on the House of Commons’ vote on the UK PM’s Johnson's Brexit bill.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Hey XRP, take off or die!
Today it is worth highlighting the extreme technical situation in the XRP, as I explain in the technical section. Rarely does the market offer these opportunities.
Gold retreats from 1-week tops, trades with modest losses
Gold edged lower through the early European session on the last trading day of the week and retreated further from one-week tops set on Thursday.
USD/JPY remains depressed, down little around 109.30 region
The greenback remained on the defensive against its Japanese counterpart and failed to assist the USD/JPY pair to capitalize on the previous session's late rebound from weekly lows.