BoE's Haldane: UK economic outlook remains uncertain

The UK's economic outlook remains uncertain, Andy Haldane, the Chief Economist of the Bank of England (BoE), said on Friday.

The UK economy is expected to enjoy a fast recovery before slowing down again, Haldane, who will be stepping down from the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) after June's meeting, added.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.15% on a daily basis at 1.3905. Meanwhile, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was last seen gaining 0.6% at 7,118.