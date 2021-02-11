BoE's Haldane: The economy is set to roar back

Bank of England’s Andy Haldane predicts spending boom when restrictions lifted, according to a report published by the Daily Mail.
Haldanepredicts by end of June households will have amassed accidental savings adding up to colossal GBP250b and that from a year from now, UK annual growth will be in double digits.
He said that the economy is set to roar back and that the economic recovery should be "one to remember, after a year to forget".
The pound was not changed on the comments hitting the wires in early Asia.
However, cable has decelerated and could be due for a run to test the support of the 1.3750 area in a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
Daily chart
