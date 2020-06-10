BOE’s Haldane reappointed for another three-year term

The Bank of England (BOE) confirmed on Wednesday, the re-appointment of its current Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member and Chief Economist, Andy Haldane, for another three-year term.

His next term will extend to June 11 2023.

The above announcement had virtually no impact on the pound, with GBP/USD defending gains around the 1.2750 region.

Recall that Haldane brought up the debate over negative interest rates last month that bolstered money markets’ expectations of interest rates going sub-zero in the UK for the first time ever.