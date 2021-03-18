BoE's Haldane: More likely than not that we will have a rapid recovery soon

"I do think it is more likely than not that we will have a rapid recovery soon," Andy Haldane, the Chief Economist of the Bank of England (BoE), said on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

"There is likely to be some scarring, most likely for those less advantaged in the labour market," Haldane added.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be helping the British pound gather strength against its major rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.28% on a daily basis at 1.3924.