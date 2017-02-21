BOE’s Haldane: Haven’t fundamentally changed view on long-run impact of Brexit

More comments flowing in from the BOE chief economist Haldane, as he continues to testify before the TSC.

Key Points:

We've had unexpected consumer behaviour and a stronger world economy

We think higher prices will throttle some consumer spending as incomes get squeezed

Autumn budget statement will have a material effect on UK economic growth

Still net headwind from budget contraction over coming years despite fiscal loosening in autumn statement

Haven’t fundamentally changed view on long-run impact of Brexit