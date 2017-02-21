BOE’s Haldane: Haven’t fundamentally changed view on long-run impact of Brexit

BOE’s Haldane: Haven’t fundamentally changed view on long-run impact of BrexitBy Dhwani Mehta
More comments flowing in from the BOE chief economist Haldane, as he continues to testify before the TSC.
Key Points:
We've had unexpected consumer behaviour and a stronger world economy
We think higher prices will throttle some consumer spending as incomes get squeezed
Autumn budget statement will have a material effect on UK economic growth
Still net headwind from budget contraction over coming years despite fiscal loosening in autumn statement
Haven’t fundamentally changed view on long-run impact of Brexit