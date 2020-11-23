BoE's Haldane: Even with vaccine, crisis will leave some lasting scars

The UK economy has probably recouped around two-thirds of the pandemic losses, Andy Haldane, the Chief Economist of the Bank of England (BoE), said on Moınday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Burden of COVID hardship has fallen disproportionately of lowest paid, lower-skilled and younger workers."

"Risk that anxiety leads to a gloom loop."

"Vaccines offer hope."

"Even with vaccine, it's clear crisis will leave some lasting scars."

"COVID will lead scars in the form of debt, unemployment, education and mental health."

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 Index showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen gaining 0.35% on a daily basis at 6,373.