BoE's Haldane: A rate hike would be a 'good news story'

Bank of England's chief economist Andy Haldane is crossing the wires, via Sky News, saying that an interest rate rise would be a "good news story"

Headlines

- In the September minutes in particular, a majority of the committee - of which I am one - said that we could be nearing the point where a reduction in some degree of monetary stimulus might be warranted in the coming months.

- For me a rate hike would be a good news story. This would be interest rates getting back to normal, even if the new normal is different to the old normal.

- A rate hike would be a sign of the economy healing, and therefore adjusting to that healing process. So rather than being a source of fear or trepidation, this ought to be a good news story about the economy proving resilient.