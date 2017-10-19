BoE's Cunliffe: Not seeing sustained signs of domestic inflation pressure - BBC

BoE's Cunliffe: Not seeing sustained signs of domestic inflation pressure - BBCBy Eren Sengezer
Jon Cunliffe, deputy governor of the Bank of England, recently spoke to BBC, with key quotes, via LiveSquawk, found below:
- Not seeing sustained signs of domestic inflation pressure.
- Number of banks are making plans to move some business out of UK if no Brexit transition deal agreed.
- If August forecasts come to pass, interest rates will need to rise, but when that starts is more open question
- Declines to comment on voting intentions for November MPC meeting
