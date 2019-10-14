BoE's Cunliffe: Brexit uncertainty is generally weighing on investment

Bank of England (BOE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member and Deputy Governor Cunliffe on Monday noted that the Brexit uncertainty was weighing on investment.

"Even if we get a Brexit transition deal, we still don't know what final trading relationship will be," Cunliffe added. "Politics around Brexit have taken us to places we have not expected or seen before."

Markets largely ignored these comments and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2555, down 0.73% on a daily basis. Below are some additional quotes, per Reuters.

"The global economy is weaker, trade disruption is hurting investment globally."

"The economic outlook is weaker than we expected a year ago, rates could move in either direction after no-deal Brexit."

"The BoE has other tools that would be more effective than negative rates."