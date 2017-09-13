BoE’s Cunliffe: BoE ready to act on Brexit banking risks - Sky

BoE’s Cunliffe: BoE ready to act on Brexit banking risks - SkyBy Eren Sengezer
"The Bank of England is taking a close look at financial institutions' plans to handle Britain's departure from the European Union," BoE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe told Sky News in an interview on Wednesday, as per Reuters reports.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- We are monitoring the plans of the financial institutions in the UK, their plans for how they are going to deal with Brexit.
- We are also monitoring the plans of all of the European Union firms that operate in the UK,
- If we start to see financial stability risks coming out of those plans ... then we will take action
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.