BOE’s Carney: ‘We see potential issues around Brexit and household debt’By Dhwani Mehta
The Bank of England (BOE) Governor Mark Carney is on the wires now, speaking in a BBC Radio interview centered on BOE’s role in monetary policy, inflation and economy.
Key Points:
Gordon Brown and Ed Balls have a responsibility to identify risk in the economy
See potential issues around Brexit and household debt
We are taking action to mitigate risks to UK economy
Questions around financial contracts after Brexit can’t be solved by BOE
Have seen a downtick in productivity due to Brexit uncertainty
