BoE's Carney: We are likely to continue to be in a low-interest-rate environment

Bank of England (BoE) Governor Mark Carney on Tuesday said that the BoE could cut the bank rate close to but slightly above zero if needed and added that they are likely to continue to stay in a low-interest-rate environment.

"Banks in the United Kingdom have enough capital to deal with a no-deal Brexit and an intensified trade war between the United States and China," Carney added. "Rate cuts will be passed on to households by the banking system."

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these remarks and it was last seen trading at 1.2650, adding 0.35% on a daily basis.