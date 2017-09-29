BoE's Carney: Tailwinds for inflation likely to persist for a while

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney delivered his prepared speech at the Bank of England: Independence, 20 Years On, with key quotes, via Reuters, found below:

Tailwinds for inflation likely to persist for a while

Consumer debt growth is not going to drive broader macroeconomic situation, could be a risk

Banks as a group are adequately capitalised for scenarios of extreme stress

Earlier in the day, during an interview with CNBC Radio, Carney noted that the majority of the MPC were in agreement that the bank needed to raise rates if the economy stayed on track.