BoE's Carney: Need to take rate decisions one at a time

BoE's Carney: Need to take rate decisions one at a timeBy Eren Sengezer
Speaking on CNBC, Mark Carney, Bank of England governor, said that they needed to take rate hike decisions one at a time.
Key highlights (via Reuters):
- Asked if BOE should raise rates in Nov, says UK running out of spare capacity and tolerance for over-target inflation
- Sticks to language that rate rise likely to be appropriate in coming months, won't be more specific
- Still all to play for in terms of location of financial services after Brexit
- Not concerned that United States is watering down financial regulations
- Global equilibrium interest rate is moving up, if rates stay still in a particular country they are becoming more accommodative
