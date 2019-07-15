BoE's Carney: MPC has flexibility to respond to circumstances in either direction if necessary

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney crossed the wires in the last minutes, reiterating that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has the flexibility to respond to circumstances in either direction if it's necessary, hinting that the reaction to a no-deal Brexit will not be automatic.

Since this comment by Governor Mark Carney was nothing new or surprising, the GBP/USD pair didn't pay any mind to stay in its daily range and was last seen trading at 1.2560, losing 0.1% on a daily basis.