BOE’s Carney: Interest rates will be limited and gradual if they increase

BOE’s Carney: Interest rates will be limited and gradual if they increaseBy Dhwani Mehta
More comments from BOE Governor Carney, as he speaks in an interview with BBC Radio:
Majority of MPC say may be appropriate to raise interest rates if economy stays on track
Indications are that UK economy is on track for rates to increase
Interest rates will be limited and gradual if they increase
We don’t have a household debt bubble in the UK
Worrisome consumer debt represents only a tenth of level of overall debt
Worried about the shift of what has been responsible lending to reckless lending
