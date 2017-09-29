BOE’s Carney: Interest rates will be limited and gradual if they increase

More comments from BOE Governor Carney, as he speaks in an interview with BBC Radio:

Majority of MPC say may be appropriate to raise interest rates if economy stays on track

Indications are that UK economy is on track for rates to increase

Interest rates will be limited and gradual if they increase

We don’t have a household debt bubble in the UK

Worrisome consumer debt represents only a tenth of level of overall debt

Worried about the shift of what has been responsible lending to reckless lending