BOE's Carney: Coronavirus shock could be large, sharp, but should be temporary, GBP/USD holding gains

Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England is explaining the surprise double-dose rate cut. The BOE also announced a broad £100 lending scheme to support businesses amid the coronavirus crisis. He says today's move is a "big package." It could also be substantially increased.

He says the shock from the Covid-19 disease could be large and sharp but should be temporary. The measures will prevent temporary disruption from causing longer-term damage. The governor adds that the BOE will take all the necessary steps to help the UK economy.

GBP/SD is trading just below 1.2950, close to the daily highs. Earlier, cable dropped to a low of 1.2827 before bouncing.

Regarding additional rate cuts, he opens the door to slashing borrowing costs further, but to keep them above 0%. Global Purchasing Managers' Indexes and anecdotal evidence are pointing to a downturn. QE remains part of the bank's toolkit, adds Carney.

Carney stressed that the actions to counter coronavirus have been in coordination with successor Andrew Bailey, which is also attending and participating in the press conference. Bailey said that the virus is kept under constant review.

The outgoing governor has said that the move is in tandem with the government's budget announcement later in the day.

Here are how recent moves look on the four-hour chart:

Commenting on European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's comments, Carney says that the situation is different than in 2008.