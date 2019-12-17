BoE's Carney: Challenge for monetary policy globally is to provide enough stimulus

Bank of England's Carney says the challenge for monetary policy globally is to provide enough stimulus while powerful forces push down on equilibrium interest rates.
Key comments
- Says risk of a global liquidity trap means central banks cannot be the only policymakers who do "whatever it takes".
- Says clear gains would come from coordination with other public policy, including fiscal policy.
- Says biggest gains for world economy would come from reduced trade tensions.
- Says climate crisis is existential, every financial decision must take it into account.
- Says US dollar repo volatility shows there are still financial market frictions to address.
- Says his remarks should not be read as a signal for Thursday's BoE interest rate decision.
FX implications
More than a decade after the start of the global financial crisis, interest rates in Britain and the eurozone are still close to record lows - giving central banks little firepower for when a future downturn comes. However, there is little in the detail here to have one thinking that the BoE will act this meeting around, although taking into account the vagueness around the US/china phase-one deal and the latest Brexit developments, more on that here, then risks are tilted to the downside for sterling.
