BoE's Carney: Business investment tracking 25% less after Brexit referendum

Bank of England (BoE) Governor Mark Carney crossed the wires in the last minutes noting that the business investment is tracking 25% less since Brexit referendum.

Carney further reiterated that the BoE has the tools to deal with an economic slowdown. "We don’t see big imbalances in economies that would normally precipitate a slowdown," Carney argued. "Economies have fiscal space to deal with recession but it is not unlimited. We are getting closer to a global liquidity trap."

The British pound largely ignored Carney's remarks and the GBP/USD pair was last up 0.13% on the day at 1.2361.