BoE's Carney: BoE has the tools to adjust policy in either direction

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney on Friday reiterated that the bank had the tools to adjust the monetary policy in either direction as appropriate in the event of a no-deal.

"It's always better to have a period of transition for a major change such as Brexit," Carney told The Economist in an interview. "It is a considerable risk in the event of no deal."

Carney's remarks failed to help the British pound and the GBP/USD pair, which slumped to its lowest level since January at 1.2480 earlier in the session, was last down 0.57% on the day at 1.2504.