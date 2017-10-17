BOE’s Carney: Bank rate, not QE, will be relevant instrument for policy for some time to come

BOE’s Carney: Bank rate, not QE, will be relevant instrument for policy for some time to comeBy Haresh Menghani
Additional comments from the BOE Governor Carney from his testimony before the TSC:
• We don’t have to go as close to 2% inflation to start QE unwind
• 2016 round of QE had a sizeable impact on UK economy
• Challenges for UK housing market are structural
• Govt's help to buy scheme is not material for overall UK housing market
• In a perfect world we would not be using QE just interest rates
