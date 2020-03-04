BoE's Broadbent: What matters most is potential medium-term impact of coronavirus on inflation

"There may be a role for the economic policy to support activity and the provision of credit," Bank of England's Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on possible response to counter the coronavirus.

"We are in regular and close contact with government officials and with our peers in other central banks," Broadbent noted. "For the MPC, what matters most will be the potential medium-term impact on inflation."

GBP/USD reaction

The GBP/USD pair inched higher after these comments and was last seen trading at 1.2852, adding 0.32% on a daily basis.