BoE's Broadbent: We still see spare capacity in labour market

Following the Bank of England's (BoE) decision to leave the policy rate and the Asset Purchase Facility unchanged at 0.1% and £895 billion, respectively, BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent is delivering his remarks on the policy outlook.
Key quotes
"The BoE now expects more people to move off furlough and back into employment when the scheme comes to an end."
"We still see spare capacity in the UK labour market."
"Big compositional effects and base effects will distort wage growth data in coming months."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains gains after upbeat US data
EUR/USD holds on to daily gains in the 1.2050 region after better-than-anticipated US employment-related data. Initial Jobless Claims decreased to 498K in the week ended April 30.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 after a choppy reaction to the BOE
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 after an 80-pip move around the BOE's "Super Thursday." The bank announced a slowdown in buying bonds but no change to the overall scope. US jobless claims and elections in Scotland are awaited.
XAU/USD bulls await a sustained strength beyond $1,800 mark
A combination of factors assisted gold to regain positive traction on Wednesday. Wednesday’s softer US macro data weighed on the USD and remained supportive. Move beyond $1,800 is needed to confirm bullish bias ahead of Friday’s NFP report.
Ripple bulls charge ahead, $2 incoming
XRP price shows a solid bullish bias that has led to a 25% spike over the last 24 hours. Ripple retraces 7% as bulls take a breather after facing rejection at $1.76. A 20% upswing will push the remittance token to new yearly highs at $2.
With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?
The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally.