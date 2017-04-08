BOE’s Broadbent: Rising inflation is mainly driven by GBP weakness

The Bank of England (BOE) Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent was on the wires last hour, speaking to BBC following yesterday’s BOE policy announcement.

Key Headlines:

Weaker pound the main reason for inflation rise

This is about the maximum rate of pain from inflation

UK inflation nearing its peak

Lack of growth in investment by companies has something to do with Brexit process

UK a little bit better placed to cope with higher interest rates

There may be some possibility for interest rates to go up a little

Wage growth to pick up in coming years