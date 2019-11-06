BOE’s Broadbent agrees with MPC's latest central economic forecasts in most cases

The Bank of England (BOE) Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent is on the wires now, via Reuters, agreeing with MPC's latest central economic forecasts in most cases.

Sees tension between BOE's assumptions about Brexit and those embodied in financial market prices.

Has seen no evidence of group think at Bank of England after many years on MPC.

Asked if he has applied to be BOE governor, he says his appearance is to discuss his reappointment as deputy governor.

Parliament will have occasion to question next governor in future.

Gating investment funds should not be viewed as an inherent problem or something to ban.

Suspending investment funds is designed to prevent financial stability risks from fire sales of assets.

Important that retail investors understand that gating of investment funds is a possibility.

Not possible or desirable to reduce all risk in investment funds to zero.