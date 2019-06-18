BOE’s Bowe: Expect Brexit to remain a risk to UK financial stability for some time

The latest comments are crossing the wires from the Bank of England (BOE) member of the Financial Policy Committee (FPC) Bowe, with the key points found below.

Expect Brexit will remain a risk to UK financial stability for some time.

Assessment of Brexit risks requires utmost vigilance, especially in the light of the possibility of the UK’s leaving the EU co‐occurring with a global downturn.

Complacency is the biggest risk for UK financial stability.

Does not think FPC needs more tools at the moment.

Does not see evidence of pressures to weaken financial regulation after Brexit.

Marked slowdown in Chinese economy would have "very adverse" impact on global trade.