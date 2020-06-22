BOE’s Bailey: Would shrink balance sheet before raising rates in future

Speaking in a Bloomberg TV interview on Monday, the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey said that would prefer shrinking the balance sheet before raising rates again in the future.

Additional quotes

“Financial system mustn’t become reliant on these extraordinary levels of central bank reserves.

“Massive programme of asset purchases has been the right thing to do.“

“Central bank independence should not be called into question by COVID-19.”

“Current scale of central bank reserves mustn’t become a permanent feature.”

“As economies recover, it’s likely that some of the exceptional monetary stimulus will need to be withdrawn, including by reducing reserves.”

“Elevated balance sheets could limit the room for manoeuvre in future emergencies.”

GBP/USD reaction

The pound is little affected by the above remarks, as the risk sentiment dominates in early Europe. GBP/USD pares gains to slip back below 1.2400, as the risk recovery falters.