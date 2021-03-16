The Bank of England (BOE) will continue with its bond purchases this year, Reuters reports, citing comments from the central bank Governor Andrew Bailey.

Sees a 12% fall in UK Q1 GDP as compared to 2019. Down 4% as compared to 2020. UK inflation will remain below the 2% threshold. But will initially flare in the short-term due to support measures.

On Monday, Bailey said that they “expect a pickup in inflation towards 2% in the next few months”, although they “will need to see evidence trend in inflation is sustainable.”

The above comments fail to have any impact on the pound, as GBP/USD holds the lower ground near 1.3865, down 0.19% so far.