BoE's Bailey: UK financial sector is ready for Brexit

"The UK's financial sector is ready for Brexit whether there are further decisions on equivalence or not," Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday while speaking at the European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking.

Additional takeaways

"We are encouraged that Brexit trade discussions are continuing."

"We hope there will be a spirit of goodwill around inevitable disruption after the transition period ends."

"Will not pre-judge the outcome of Brexit trade talks."

Market reaction

These comments were largely ignored by the market participants and the GBP/USD pair was last seen losing 0.62% on the day at 1.3138.