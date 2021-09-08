BoE's Bailey: Necessary but not sufficient conditions for rate rise have been met

Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey is testifying before parliament's Treasury Committee on Wednesday.
Key quotes
"We are seeing some flattening-out of the rate of recovery across quite a broad range of indicators."
"Delta variant is having a less economic impact than previous waves of covid cases but it's hard to forecast."
"There are risks on both sides to inflation returning to target over the medium term."
"Market curve does point to some increase in interest rates."
"We think impact of QE comes from the announcement of stock of purchases, not the flow of purchases."
"If we stopped doing QE, that we would in effect be tightening policy."
"BoE's guidance is a necessary but not a sufficient condition for raising interest rates."
"MPC members in august were split 4-4 as to whether minimum necessary conditions were met to raise interest rates."
"Necessary but not sufficient conditions for a rate rise have been met."
Market reaction
The GBP/USD pair erased its daily gains following these comments and was last seen trading flat on the day at 1.3780.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from 1.18, pressure remains
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1820, pressured by the persistent dollar’s demand. A scarce macroeconomic calendar and looming ECB’s decision hints at caution trading.
GBP/USD offered around 1.3760 on prevalent dollar’s demand
GBP/USD remains under selling pressure and hovers around 1.3760. Comments from BOE’s Governor Bailey helped the pair bounce from intraday lows in the 1.3720 price zone.
XAU/USD drops to near two-week lows, below $1,785 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on the move or find acceptance above the $1,800 mark and dropped to near two-week lows, closer to the $1,780 region during the early North American session.
There is no going back, Cardano is ready for Alonzo hard fork
Input Output Hong Kong has triggered the Alonzo Hard Fork on Cardano mainnet, smart contract functionality roll-out on September 12. Dogecoin millionaire Glauber Contessoto prepares to go "all in" on Cardano, plans to be ADA's biggest supporter.
Caution reigns as European stocks slide, DAX at one month low
It’s been a uniformly negative day for European stocks, as concerns over slowing economic activity weigh on sentiment against a backdrop of rising prices and chatter that central banks are looking at paring back the amount of stimulus in the weeks and months ahead.