BoE's Bailey: In interest of all sides to have UK-EU trade agreement

"It's reasonable to think the fast pattern of the recovery over the summer is not going to continue in the same way," Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

Commenting on Brexit, Bailey reiterated that it is in the interest of both sides to have a trade deal between the UK and the EU.

Finally, Bailey noted that he strongly welcomes the new job support scheme announced by Finance Minister Rishi Sunak earlier in the day.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen gaining 0.25% on a daily basis at 1.2755.