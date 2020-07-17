BoE's Bailey: Financial markets indicate interest rates will stay very low

"Financial markets indicate interest rates will stay very low," Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey said on Friday.

"People can see that we are committed to keeping markets stable via quantitative easing," Bailey added. "There is a legitimate question about what we do with qe when things get back to normal."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged slightly lower in the last minutes and was last seen trading at 1.2542, losing 0.06% on a daily basis. Moreover, the EUR/GBP pair was up 0.34% on the day at 0.9100 to reflect a broad-based GBP weakness. In the meantime, the UK's FTSE 100 Index is up 0.48% at 6,280.