BoE's Bailey: After adjusting for Covid, underlying wage growth is higher than would be expected

Bank of England Governor Bailey on Thursday said that, after adjusting for Covid, underlying wage growth is higher than we would expect for this stage of the economic cycle. We are seeing upwards upward movement in what firms expect wage settlements to be, he noted, though did say that he would not be using the phrase "wage-price spiral" as we are not in that territory.
Bailey said that this is a hard message, but we are facing a squeeze on real incomes in the UK this year, and that if the BoE doesn't raise the bank rate, the squeeze will be worse. Households are facing a lot of pressure, he added, including on those who are less able to afford it. Government measures will help households, he noted.
Bailey reiterated that the BoE needs to focus on its inflation objective, before adding that the impact of rate increases on inflation expectations is important for its impact on wage bargaining. The big underlying driver of the hit to living standards in the UK is not something monetary policy can do anything about, he noted, adding that the high price of globally traded goods has persisted for longer than we expected. We are seeing evidence that supply chain difficulties are easing, Bailey continued, but we still need to see a lot more.
Market Reaction
Sterling does not appear to have reacted too forcefully to the latest comments from Bailey, with GBP/USD having ebbed back to trade at pre-BoE policy announcement levels in the 1.3570s area in recent trade.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances beyond 1.1350 during Lagarde's presser
EUR/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades at its highest level in nearly two weeks above 1.1350. ECB President Lagarde refrained from dismissing the possibility of a rate hike in 2022 and provided a boost to the shared currency while acknowledging that inflation was likely to remain high for longer than expected.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3600 during BOE Governor Bailey's presser
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily gains after climbing to a two-week high of 1.3628 with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's (BOE) decision to hike the policy rate by 25 basis points. BOE Governor Bailey's cautious tone on economic outlook seems to be hurting the British pound.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3600 during BOE Governor Bailey's presser
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily gains after climbing to a two-week high of 1.3628 with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's (BOE) decision to hike the policy rate by 25 basis points. BOE Governor Bailey's cautious tone on economic outlook seems to be hurting the British pound.
Gold continues to edge lower toward $1,800
Gold remains on the back foot heading into the NA session on Thursday as investors assess the ECB's and the BOE's policy announcements. XAU/USD was last seen testing $1,800 with the US Dollar Index clinging to modest daily gains above 96.00.
Crypto.com token to provide a buying opportunity before CRO rallies 33%
Crypto.com token is likely to retrace to the support level at $0.355 before rebounding. This downswing will provide an opportunity for buyers to accumulate before a 33% upswing.