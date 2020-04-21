Boeing Stock Price: NYSE: BA has more room to fall amid downgrades, general market weakness

Boeing's stock is on the back foot on Tuesday, falling alongside other stocks.

Optimism from restarting production in the Puget Sound faded away.

Weak global demand due to coronavirus lockdowns will likely send it lower.

Weak oil prices are good for airlines and aircraft makers – yet the historic crash of petrol prices and the fall in Boeing's price is related to the same global problem – coronavirus. Last week, the company led by Dave Calhoun benefited from its announcement that production resumed at its plants at the Puget Sound near Seattle.

However, that was probably premature, and the falls in recent days show that producing aircraft does not mean demand is there to match it. The spread of COVID-19 is somewhat slowing in developed economies, with fewer deaths and infections in various hotspots. Nevertheless, countries are not rushing to remove lockdowns quickly.

Employers and employees have gotten used to working at home and holding a videoconference instead of flying to the client. Tourism will likely be one of the last sectors to return to normality. Munich canceled the famous Oktoberfest due in September. With fewer people flying, Boeing's main product will likely remain without a demand.

Another negative piece of news for NYSE:BA has been the downgrade by Citigroup, where analysts admitted they threw the towel too late.

Finally, stocks are sliding across the board and Boeing has no advantage over its peers, and it is carried lowe.

Boing Stock Forecast

At the time of writing, Boeing is trading just below $140, down 3%. The sock has room to extend its losses, with $135 being the first downside target. Further down, the $100 mark is the ultimate low, after cushioning the stock in March. Resistance is at the recent peak of $153.

The stock hit a 52-week high of $391.00 in the autumn, well before the world became aware of the novel coronavirus which is now gripping the world.