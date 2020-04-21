Boeing Stock Price: NYSE: BA has more room to fall amid downgrades, general market weakness

- Boeing's stock is on the back foot on Tuesday, falling alongside other stocks.
- Optimism from restarting production in the Puget Sound faded away.
- Weak global demand due to coronavirus lockdowns will likely send it lower.
Weak oil prices are good for airlines and aircraft makers – yet the historic crash of petrol prices and the fall in Boeing's price is related to the same global problem – coronavirus. Last week, the company led by Dave Calhoun benefited from its announcement that production resumed at its plants at the Puget Sound near Seattle.
However, that was probably premature, and the falls in recent days show that producing aircraft does not mean demand is there to match it. The spread of COVID-19 is somewhat slowing in developed economies, with fewer deaths and infections in various hotspots. Nevertheless, countries are not rushing to remove lockdowns quickly.
Employers and employees have gotten used to working at home and holding a videoconference instead of flying to the client. Tourism will likely be one of the last sectors to return to normality. Munich canceled the famous Oktoberfest due in September. With fewer people flying, Boeing's main product will likely remain without a demand.
Another negative piece of news for NYSE:BA has been the downgrade by Citigroup, where analysts admitted they threw the towel too late.
Finally, stocks are sliding across the board and Boeing has no advantage over its peers, and it is carried lowe.
Boing Stock Forecast
At the time of writing, Boeing is trading just below $140, down 3%. The sock has room to extend its losses, with $135 being the first downside target. Further down, the $100 mark is the ultimate low, after cushioning the stock in March. Resistance is at the recent peak of $153.
The stock hit a 52-week high of $391.00 in the autumn, well before the world became aware of the novel coronavirus which is now gripping the world.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps back above 0.6300 amid solid Australian Retail Sales
The recovery in AUD/USD picks up pace, as the bulls extend gains above 0.6300, in a delayed reaction to a solid rise in the Australian Preliminary Retail Sales data for March. Risk-off action in the Asian stocks could keep the further upside in check.
USD/JPY pressures leaning to the downside despite a bid in the USD
USD/JPY pressures leaning to the downside despite a bid in the USD. Bulls to find hard work of the upside as yen fulfills safe-haven status. COVID-19 has just got started with its economic destruction, bears smell the fear.
WTI bears catch a breath despite downbeat API data
While extending its recoveries from below $10 area, the lowest since 1999, WTI’s June contract registers 5.6% gains as soon as Tokyo opens for trading on Wednesday. API data registered another worrisome inventory build.
Gold: Hanging Man on D1 suggests buyers stepping back below $1,700
Gold prices consolidate losses after flashing a bearish candlestick formation the previous day. The bullion portrayed “Hanging Man”, a bearish candlestick pattern, on the daily (D1) chart on Tuesday. 21-day SMA offers immediate support ahead of $1,645/40 area.
S&P 500 Futures struggles to defy risk aversion amid mixed catalysts
S&P 500 Futures snaps two-day winning streak, but with little gains so far. US Senate passes a $484 billion stimulus package, 20 states ready to reopen. Coronavirus cure championed by US President Trump fails, more than 45,000 have died in the US due to the pandemic.