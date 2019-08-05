BoE: We are removing rate hikes from our forecast – Wells Fargo

Analysts at Wells Fargo had expected the Bank of England (BoE) to hike rates next year, however, given increased uncertainty over the Brexit process, and given heightened risks for a no-deal exit, they are removing those rate hikes from their forecast, and instead see the central bank on hold through end-2020.
Key Quotes:
“The BoE has been hesitant to commit to a contingency plan for policy in the event of a no-deal Brexit, but we think the most likely response would be to cut interest rates in that scenario.”
“With concerns over no-deal Brexit mounting and an ever-higher degree of uncertainty over the next steps for the Brexit process, we are removing BoE rate hikes from our forecast. Instead, we now expect the BoE to keep its Bank Rate steady at 0.75% over our forecast horizon (through Q4-2020).”
“We still think the BoE could hike rates in 2020 if Brexit is resolved smoothly later this year or early next year, but the degree of uncertainty is simply too great to explicitly call for hikes.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles around 1.1200 as dollar fell on escalating trade war
China let the Yuan devalue to its lowest in over a decade, sending the greenback down against all major rivals and at the same time, spurring risk aversion. EUR/USD added roughly 200 pips after hitting last week a multi-year low.
GBP/USD upward potential limited by Brexit woes
Despite dollar’s sell-off, the Pound was unable to attract investors amid prevalent concerns about a hard-Brexit. GBP/USD stabilizes at around 1.2150.
USD/JPY: yen runs on risk aversion
The USD/JPY pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to rebound around 30-pips from fresh multi-month lows set earlier this Monday. US-China trade war fears continued to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status.
Gold carving out bullish case for 127.2% Fibo target up at $1,560
Gold has been in demand and extended its Friday's rally, moving to a high of $1,469.70 following heightened tensions n the global stage between the US and China taking the spotlight away from the Federal Reserve for the time being.
RBA Preview: AUD/USD may fall even if rates remain unchanged – Three scenarios
When the US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates – others follow. However, in the Reserve Bank of Australia's case – it has already slashed rates twice. The RBA is set to leave the Cash Rate unchanged at 1% and pause after two consecutive reductions.