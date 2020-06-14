BOE to unleash a further £150 billion stimulus on Thursday – The Times

The UK Times offers a sneak peek at what to expect from Thursday’s Bank of England’s (BOE) monetary policy decision, with the further expansion of its quantitative easing (QE) program likely on the cards.
Key quotes
“The Bank of England is expected to unleash a further £150bn of stimulus in its latest attempt to cushion the economic damage from Covid-19 — as fresh evidence emerges of the rise in unemployment caused by the lockdown.”
“After an unprecedented 20.4% contraction in GDP in April, economists expect the Bank to add more firepower to its quantitative easing (QE) programme.”
The BOE decision will be announced on Thursday, June 18, at 1100 GMT.
GBP/USD breaches 1.2500
The GBP/USD pair is heavily sold-off into the downbeat market mood, as the haven bids for the US dollar re-emerged amid heightened fears over the second wave of coronavirus.
The cable sheds 0.33% to trade at 1.2498, having hit a daily high at 1.2524 and daily low at 1.2487.
