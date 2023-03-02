BoE to tighten rates less or to pause the cycle, pounding the Pound – Commerzbank

“Based on Bailey’s comments it seems that any positive set of economic data will be used by the BoE to tighten rates less or to pause the cycle. And this impression cannot be positive for Sterling. The BoE meeting on 23rd March is likely to be of particular interest against this background.”

“BoE continues to progress cautiously and is waiting for further data publications – probably in the hope that inflation really will fall quickly over the coming months as it expects so that it will not have to take much more action.”

“Bailey is not really committing very firmly to further strong tightening measures. In view of an inflation rate in double-digits I would have hoped for more commitment towards rate hikes. But obviously the BoE is not willing to inflict (further) harm on the economy and the population to get a grip of inflation.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.