BOE to leave bank rate at 0.25% until 2019 - RTRS Poll

BOE to leave bank rate at 0.25% until 2019 - RTRS PollBy Dhwani Mehta
The Bank of England (BOE) is seen keeping interest rates on hold at 0.25% until 2019, according to the latest Reuters poll of economists.
Key Findings from the survey:
UK economy to expand 0.3% per quarter through to mid-2018, as previous
20% chance of UK recession in coming year
Median f/cast see wages +2.2% in 2017 and 2.5% 2018 vs the 3.0% BOE forecast
Inflation to average 2.7% in 2017, 2.6% in 2018
GDP to lag behind Eurozone
70 economists polled and the consensus is that inflation will peak at 2.9% this year similar to the BOE forecast in their latest QIR
