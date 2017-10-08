BOE to leave bank rate at 0.25% until 2019 - RTRS Poll

The Bank of England (BOE) is seen keeping interest rates on hold at 0.25% until 2019, according to the latest Reuters poll of economists.

Key Findings from the survey:

UK economy to expand 0.3% per quarter through to mid-2018, as previous

20% chance of UK recession in coming year

Median f/cast see wages +2.2% in 2017 and 2.5% 2018 vs the 3.0% BOE forecast

Inflation to average 2.7% in 2017, 2.6% in 2018

GDP to lag behind Eurozone

70 economists polled and the consensus is that inflation will peak at 2.9% this year similar to the BOE forecast in their latest QIR