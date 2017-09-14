BoE to keep the Bank Rate unchanged at 0.25% - Danske Bank

In the UK, the Bank of England (BoE) meeting will be in focus and analysts at Danske Bank expect BoE to keep the Bank Rate unchanged at 0.25% with an unchanged vote count of 7-2.

Key Quotes

“It is one of the small meetings without an updated Inflation Report and a press conference, so we have to look for any changes to the policy stance in the minutes. It is not our expectation that the BoE will change its tone significantly, as the economy has developed more or less in line with the expectations set out in the latest Inflation Report of 3 August, but the BoE may address the weaker GBP. We still expect the bank to remain on hold throughout the Brexit negotiations, which is also what markets have priced in.”