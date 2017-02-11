BOE to increase the Bank rate by 0.25bps – Westpac

BOE to increase the Bank rate by 0.25bps – WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at Westpac expect the BOE to increase the Bank rate by 0.25bps at its meeting today.
Key Quotes
“Bank of England left the Bank Rate on hold at its September meeting. However, the MPC noted that activity had actually been a little stronger than they had expected. In addition, the accompanying minutes noted that if activity proceeds as expected “some withdrawal of monetary stimulus was likely to be appropriate over the coming months.”
“While we continue to see the longer-term risk for growth as being skewed to the downside, the potential for a prolonged overshoot of the inflation target is clearly weighing heavily on the BOE. As a result, we expect the BOE to increase the Bank rate by 0.25bps at its November meeting. This will still leave the Bank rate at very accommodative levels. Further ahead, adjustments in the Bank Rate are likely to be very gradual.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.